Last month we celebrated four holy events in our family, and I wish to share this joy with you.

Our grandson, James Todd Schmidt, was baptized at Sacred Heart Church in Coronado, California, in a great celebration with family and friends. All of James’ grandparents — along with great-grandparents, aunts and family friends — made the trip to attend a wonderful mass and sacrament to welcome James into the Catholic church. It was a quick, extended weekend trip, but one we are looking forward to making more and more as he is growing so fast.

Right before we flew to California, Mallary and Ryan celebrated their third anniversary with the beautiful sacrament of marriage at St. Rita Catholic Church in New Orleans. If you are a reader of my publisher’s notes, you may remember that three years ago, during COVID-19, we flew to Austin, Texas, and had a great outdoor destination wedding in Dripping Springs.

Andrea and I started the month off with a pilgrimage. The University of Holy Cross — which was founded in 1916 as Our Lady of Holy Cross College, a Ministry of the Marianites of Holy Cross — hosted a weeklong discovery of the founding of the brothers, priest and sisters of Holy Cross in France. The city of Le Mans is the birthplace of Father Basil Moreau and also where all three orders developed and grew across the globe. Sister Ann Lacour, MSC congregational leader of the Marianites, lead the gathering with Sister Renee Daigle and Father Greg Haake of Notre Dame.

The week was so inspiring and gave us a deep history of Father Moreau, Father Edwin Sorin (founder of Notre Dame) and Leocadie Gascoin, the first woman of leadership for the Marianites with the religious name Mother Mary of Seven Dolors. We cannot thank Sister Ann and the team enough for a life-changing week.

Finally, our fourth event was Andrea and I being reconized and receiving the Order of St. Louis from St. Rita and the Archdiocese of New Orleans. There was a beautiful, full house event for all recipients at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Metairie. We did a family celebratory brunch for the occasion and dinner with St. Rita Pastor Father Patrick Carr. We are so honored to be selected for this prestigious recognition.

During the past few years, there have been many things that can drift you from faith and family. I am humbled by these events in my life, which are treasured as they bring me closer to my faith and family.

I hear the 5 p.m. mass on Sundays at St. Rita’s off Broadway and Lowerline in New Orleans are inspiring. The homilies are direct and to the point. Hope to see you there.

Todd Matherne

CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing