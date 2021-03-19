Fair Grounds Renews Commitment to Hosting 2021 Jazz Fest

Ivan Neville performs with Dumpstaphunk at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS – Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots has announced its renewed commitment to hosting the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell October 8-17, 2021. The announcement comes following a year when Jazz Fest was rescheduled from its customary April/May dates and was eventually forced to cancel amid public health concerns relating to COVID-19. Jazz Fest organizers announced last month the festival’s postponement in 2021 to October due to the ongoing pandemic.

The first-ever Jazz Fest was held in 1970 and has taken place at Fair Grounds since 1972. Over the last 50 years, it has grown into a world-renowned celebration of the culture of New Orleans, featuring a wide assortment of food, craft and culture booths, and, of course, music. Jazz Fest’s unparalleled mix of local legends and internationally recognized musicians make it an annual destination for travelers from around the world. Beyond its programming, Jazz Fest has come to be a staple in New Orleans tourism and culture advocacy, propelling the city’s economy and showcasing so much of what it has to offer.

“Our entire team at Fair Grounds is completely dedicated to hosting the 51st Jazz Fest,” said Fair Grounds President Doug Shipley. “Making it happen this year, given the new dates dictated by the pandemic, will require tremendous compromise, coordination and cooperation with all parties to ensure the impact on racing operations in the state is mitigated. Fair Grounds is truly honored to continue to host this beautiful celebration of culture, which not only engages the world with New Orleans but also boosts our city’s economy, a fact we cannot overlook following 2020.”

In the aftermath of such a difficult year, Fair Grounds and Jazz Fest continue to champion New Orleans and its citizens, giving them something to look forward to and something to count on. The team at Fair Grounds is both concentrated on executing the best and safest Jazz Fest possible while also working in coordination with Louisiana Racing Commission and Louisiana Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association to minimize disruptions to horse racing.

More details on the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival can be found at www.nojazzfest.com.