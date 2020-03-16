Fair Grounds Racing Will Continue Without Spectators

NEW ORLEANS – Amid public health concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Fair Grounds slots facility voluntarily suspended operations at noon on Monday, March 16 for 14 days or until relevant authorities determine it is appropriate to reopen. The Fair Grounds Race Course will continue scheduled live races with only essential staff and licensed horsemen permitted to attend. There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. Payroll for team members during the 14-day suspension will continue as normal.

From a statement: “The safety and health of the Fair Grounds guests, team members, and the protection of our entire community remains our primary concern. With a heightened awareness of the ongoing developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are monitoring the situation with steadfast vigilance thanks to resources provided by the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control as well as public health officials and experts.”





