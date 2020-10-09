Fair Grounds Announces 2020-21 Thoroughbred Racing Schedule

NEW ORLEANS – Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots has announced that 51 stakes worth a combined $7.055 million will be offered during the 76-day, 2020-21 racing season, which is set to begin Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day).

“We are proud to once again continue our growth and support of the Thoroughbred racing industry with our purse allocations and this diverse and dynamic stakes schedule” said Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots president Doug Shipley. “We look forward to our 149th racing season and the continuation of bringing many of the best horsemen and jockeys from around the world to enjoy the high caliber racing at Fair Grounds in New Orleans.”

Louisiana Champions Day presented by Acadian Ambulance will be Dec. 14.

The Dec. 19 “Santa Super Saturday presented by Coca-Cola” card offers a six-pack of $75,000 stakes.

Highlights of the schedule include the Jan. 16 “Road to the Derby Kickoff Day presented by Hotel Monteleone” and the Feb. 13 “Louisiana Derby Preview Day presented by Lamarque Ford-Lincoln.”

The “Louisiana Derby Day” card on March 20 will feature eight stakes worth a total of $2.425 million, including the 108th running of the Grade II $1 million Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby for three-year-olds.

The distance of the Louisiana Derby was extended last season.

“Lengthening the distances of all three of our Road to the Derby races proved to be quite popular with the horsemen,” said Fair Grounds racing secretary Scott Jones. “The Lecomte drew 14 entries, the Risen Star had 23 entries and was split into two divisions, and the Louisiana Derby had an overflow field. Our progressive schedule of three-year-old races for both the boys and girls gives horsemen a great opportunity to develop their horses and compete for excellent purses.”

The $60,000 Shantel Lanerie, to be run on March 21, has been repurposed as a route race for older Louisiana-bred fillies and mares.

The 76-day, 2020-2021 Fair Grounds racing season runs through Sunday, March 28. Regular post time will be 1 p.m. CT. The exceptions are Louisiana Derby Preview Day (Feb. 13 at noon CT) and Louisiana Derby Day (March 20 at 11 a.m. CT).