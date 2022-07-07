Eyecare Associates Celebrates $900K Renovation of Metairie Location

METAIRIE – Last week, EyeCare Associates celebrated the grand re-opening of its location on Veterans Boulevard following a $900,000 renovation. Doctors Scott Lanoux, Jared Vincent, David Rooney, Terrell McGinn and Kevin Kasovich participated in the event along with representatives from the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. The practice has new upstairs offices and exterior signage, a bigger call center and more administrative space.

“I was born here in New Orleans and other than training in Massachusetts, I’ve lived my whole life here,” said Lanoux, an ophthalmologist at EyeCare Associates’ Metairie and Uptown locations, in a press release. “I just love being able to serve as the eye doctor for people I’ve grown up with and for their children. That makes me feel very honored.”

In June, the practice celebrated a $550,000 renovation of its Uptown Location, now located in the LCMC Touro Outpatient Rehabilitation Center (3715 Prytania Street).

“Hurricane Ida knocked us down, but not out,” said McGinn. “It’s great to have all of our personnel back at our Metairie location. We look forward to caring for our patients’ eye care needs in our newly renovated facility.”

ECA said its doctors recognize the importance of contributing to communities outside of New Orleans and Metairie. Some have staffed pop-up clinics in Chalmette, Houma, Raceland and Thibodaux. Rooney has traveled to Africa to complete eye surgeries for underserved patients and Dr. William A. Perez, an ophthalmologist at the Metairie location, has traveled to Latin America to provide equipment and supplies to communities with essential eye care needs. Kasovich serves as an optometrist for the National Guard.