Eye Wares on Magazine to Offer Luxury Frames, Dry Eye Center

L to R: Jacquelyn Lindsey Dr. Lauren Agnew

NEW ORLEANS — Optometrist Lauren Agnew will open her third Eye Wares location on June 3 at 6001 Magazine Street. The optometry practice and eyewear boutique will offer luxury lines from Cartier, Gucci, Fendi, Dior, Boucheron and other designers. It will also include a dry eye treatment center. The store was designed by Jacquelyn Lindsey of JL Studio Designs.

“The Eye Wares Magazine location is our vision for a transformative eyewear boutique experience,” said Agnew in a press release. “From the second customers walk in the door for new frames, sunglasses, an eye exam or dry eye treatment, they will feel like they’ve entered another world. I have hand-assembled some of my favorite lines that I believe represent the artistic, diverse, stunning aesthetic of the Uptown area.”

The other Eye Wares locations are in Mandeville and Old Metairie.