Express Oil Change Celebrates Grand Opening in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. – There will be grand opening celebration from Thursday, Apr. 6 through Saturday, Apr. 8 at the Fremaux Town Center Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers at 1700 Shortcut Highway in Slidell. A ribbon-cutting scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Apr. 6 will include representatives from the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce.

The store will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the automotive service provider’s first location in Slidell and eighth in Louisiana.

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers will offer free tire pressure checks during the grand opening.

“With fluctuating temperatures, tire pressure can change by 1 PSI for every 10 degrees. Tire overinflation causes irregular wear and reduces tread life, but tire underinflation can lower fuel efficiency,” said Jeff Grissom, executive vice president of operations. “A free tire pressure check is one way we help our customers save money and protect their cars.”

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala.