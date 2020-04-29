Expanded Employer Eligibility Requirements for ‘Hospitality Cares’ Fund

NEW ORLEANS – From the United Way of Southeast Louisiana:

As of April 28, United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation have expanded employer eligibility requirements for the Hospitality Cares Pandemic Response Fund to include individuals who work(ed) directly for a restaurant, bar, hotel, caterer, casino (food/beverage/lodging employees), or event staffing company in Louisiana (new items in bold).

