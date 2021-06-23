‘Exit Rich’ Offers Advice on Selling Your Business

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based author Michelle Seiler Tucker and co-author Sharon Lechter have just released a business book titled Exit Rich: The 6 P Method to Sell Your Business for Huge Profit. Fast Company Press, the book’s publisher, say the authors provide a “roadmap to build and package your business to attract a buyer, command the highest price, and secure your future.”

The book’s authors aim to help entrepreneurs determine when and how to plan an exit strategy, discover why it is best to sell when a business is thriving, take immediate steps for scaling and preparing a business for a profitable exit, and more.

Seiler Tucker is the founder and CEO of Seiler Tucker Incorporated. Lechter is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, accountant and co-author of the international bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad

