Exemplary Entrepreneurial Achievements

Louisiana Economic Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration recently recognized business owners and supporters who exemplify Louisiana’s entrepreneurial resilience and diversity at the 2023 Louisiana Small Business Awards ceremony. Two local Hispanic business owners/operators received awards. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) nominated Oscar Chimal, owner and operator of Los Jefes Grill, and Luz Lobos, president and CEO of Synergy Design Group, for an award. Both were honored at a ceremony on May 3 at the Louisiana Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge.

The HCCL based its nominations on individuals who have shown determination in business and dedication to the Hispanic community.

“Both of these individuals are shining stars among the city’s Hispanic business owners,” says HCCL President and CEO Mayra Pineda. “We want to support and promote them, as their success will benefit the local business economy as well as the fast-growing Hispanic community in the New Orleans area.”

Entrepreneurial Powerhouse

Synergy’s Luz Lobos received the Women’s Business Champion award. She leads a company that specializes in the design, rental and sales of exhibit displays for museums, retailers, trade shows and other events nationwide. Lobos has built the company by collaborating with clients on branded spaces that give them the confidence to promote their products and gain a return on their investments.

In 2000, when Lobos started Synergy, she received an SBA loan in the amount of $290,000, which has been paid in full. Since 2006, the company has grown from being a regional resource to being a true contender in the national arena. Working with mostly international clients, Synergy Design Group implements exhibit solutions across the U.S. in cities such as Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Houston and Miami.

Since its inception, Synergy has grown by leaps and bounds. While the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to the trade-show industry in 2020, Synergy Design Group was able to not only survive but thrive. Although the company’s revenue was cut to around $800,000, that year the company started a division that subcontracts to clients in the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast. In 2021, Synergy’s revenue was $1.7 million. In 2022, Synergy tripled its square footage in Kenner to accommodate a larger client base and opened a satellite office in Nashville to better serve customers in the area. The company’s revenue that year was nearly $2.8 million.

Under Lobos’ leadership, Synergy Design Group has received several industry recognitions, including Exhibitor Magazine’s Design Award and People’s Choice Award. The company also received the 2018 Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana Excelencia Award for small business.

“We were delighted to nominate Luz for the Women’s Business Champion award,” Pineda says. “She is a very talented and creative professional who has been extremely supportive of our organization in many ways. She has been instrumental in helping us build a brand. She has served as an expert speaker and inspiration on many programs, and she has worked to attract opportunities and help us advance our mission.”

Lobos is a board member of the HCCL, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce and the New Orleans Multicultural Tourism Network. She also is a member of the New Orleans Chapter of the Women Presidents Organization. Through her board work, Lobos creates business opportunities that might not otherwise be on the table. She also spearheads holiday giving each year through Synergy Design Group by donating to charities such as Angels’ Place. Her team volunteers in mentoring programs, like Son of a Saint and Young Professionals. A role model to many, Lobos participates in speaking opportunities and champions the fight for diversity and inclusion.

Enterprise Expansion

The SBA also recognized local restaurateur Oscar Chimal. He received the SBA’s Entrepreneurial Success award. Chimal, who moved from Mexico to New Orleans at the age of 11, earned experience in the service industry as a busboy in a fine-dining restaurant. By the time he reached 23, he was managing some of the busiest restaurants in the city for the Oceana Grill restaurant group. Using money he had saved, Chimal opened Los Jefes Grill in March 2016 to showcase his mother’s recipes.

Serving Greater New Orleans and Jefferson Parish, the authentic Mexican restaurant offers seating for 135 guests both inside and on the covered patio, plus a private party room that seats up to 100 guests, off-site catering and food truck services. The restaurant has become famous for its Taco Tuesday specials. Additionally, Los Jefes Grill hosts a large Cinco de Mayo festival that has grown to more than 3,500 attendees. By November 2016, Chimal acquired a second lease to rent the neighboring 1,200-square-foot office space from The Caluda Law Firm. While he didn’t need the office space, he says the 18 parking spots that came with the property were worth the investment.

While Los Jefes Grill struggled to make a profit from 2016 to 2018, the business continually improved because Chimal reinvested any profits back into the restaurant. Then, in March 2018, Chimal entered a third lease for an empty 5,500-square-foot warehouse space across the street from the restaurant for its 12 additional parking spots.

In 2018, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission issued $50,000 grants to upgrade facades for businesses in the Fat City area. Chimal applied the grant toward a $90,000 patio renovation that added 32 seats. That year, Chimal also entered a rent-to-own contract for a neighboring property. This strategic move allowed Chimal to merge the two buildings into one large restaurant. The following year, Chimal secured another rent-to-own contract for a parking lot adjacent to Los Jefes Grill, thereby adding 23 more parking spots.

Like most other businesses, Los Jefes Grill was hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. By pivoting to offering delivery only and by raising employee wages—plus through the support of long-standing patrons—Los Jefes Grill was able to keep its doors open.

Chimal is heavily involved in the community, too. Los Jefes Grill donates part of the proceeds from its Cinco de Mayo festival to community initiatives. In 2017, Los Jefes bought bikes to donate to the Salvation Army for Christmas. Every year since, Los Jefes Grill has been the main sponsor for a toy drive, dubbed NOLA Families in Need, that collects gifts for kids in December. Chimal also is an owner and member of Yeah You Right Events, a nonprofit organization that produces major food festivals (such as Top Taco, which in 2022 raised and donated $40,000 to the PLEASE Foundation benefiting at-risk students in New Orleans). Moreover, Chimal is on the board for the Jefferson Community Foundation, a philanthropic group dedicated to bettering the quality of life for Metairie residents.

Chimal’s success in a competitive business, commitment to the community and contributions to the local restaurant scene gained the attention of the Hispanic Chamber, leading to their nomination of him for the SBA award.

“HCCL has partnered with Oscar and supported his business over the years,” says HCCL’s Pineda. “He is an active member who has been featured as a speaker and young professional role model. We greatly value his contributions.”