Each year, we face the difficult task of selecting our CEO and Executives of the Year. The task is difficult simply because New Orleans is so rich in leadership, innovation and ideas. This year was no different, except for the fact that our leaders faced monumental obstacles in 2021, from pandemic pivots to hurricane delays. Despite all, each one excelled in their field and provided unparalleled services to the New Orleans business community. We look forward to a new year, one which we are sure will be rich with opportunities and continued development.

EDUCATION

Larissa Littleton-Steib

Chancellor, Delgado

“We’ve had one hit after another, but we have managed to rebound. We are resilient, and I am just so proud of what Delgado Community College has been able to do in spite of what we faced this past year.”

Read More >

LAW

Max Swetman

Managing Partner at MG+M

“The pandemic should not have, but did, take everyone, including me, by surprise,” Swetman said. “Everybody was kind of mimicking what the news was saying, ‘two or three months and then we’ll come out of it.’ And I said that that’s not how a pandemic like this works. That’s not what the earmarks of this virus tell me it will be.”

Read More >

DEVELOPMENT

Troy Henry

Managing Partner at Henry Consulting

“I drive by that site every day and it’s a constant reminder of 16 years of inactivity. And it’s disappointing because it’s such a visible site. It’s just an unhealthy reminder of the lack of progress,”

Read More >

HEALTHCARE

John R. Nickens

President and CEO of Children’s Hospital

“All of the changes we made were made in the best interest of the kids.”

Read More>

ENTERTAINMENT

Dan Real

Regional President for Caesars Entertainment

“It’s been a great ride. I’m thrilled to be able to show the people, Louisiana, how committed Caesars is to the state.”

Read More>

BIOTECHNOLOGY

Dr. Trivia Frazier

President and CEO of Obatala Sciences

“We look for indicators of the tissue response, whether it will be positive or negative. Researchers testing drugs or medicines can then see if their product is effective or not.”

Read More>