Executive Office Space Opens in Covington

Photo from Facebook

COVINGTON — The Park Executive Office Suites are now open in the NorthPark One building in Covington. Tenants will have a key to their own private space plus access to a business lounge, kitchen, free espresso, printing and copying, and meeting rooms.

“The Park will satisfy and complement start-up companies as well as existing larger companies,” said David Skansi, the operation’s founder and owner, in a press release. “Flexibility is the name of the game, and our prime location makes it the perfect place to grow your business in St. Tammany Parish.”

More information: www.thepark200.com.