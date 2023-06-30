Everything Spice Brings Indian Food to St. Roch Market

NEW ORLEANS — Everything Spice is now open at the St. Roch Market.

The food stall, run by chef Vishal Kotagiri, offers a multi-regional approach to Indian cuisine. Menu items include breads, snacks, curries and desserts.

A graduate of the Culinary Academy of India, Kotagiri arrived in New Orleans in 2018. He saiad he’s spent his time “learning the traditions of New Orleans cooking, management and team building.” He’s been running pop-ups since 2020 at various locations.

St. Roch Market has helped launch a number of successful locally owned establishments, including Fritai (a 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist), the Daily Beet and Coast Roast.

Everything Spice will be open from 11 a.m. to closing time daily.