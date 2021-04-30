Events: Jefferson Chamber at the Legislature, Idea Village’s ‘Demo Day’

NEW ORLEANS – Here are some upcoming business events. Click the links to get more information or register.

The Jefferson Chamber will host a business card exchange at a Nola Gold rugby game on Saturday, May 8.

The Jefferson Chamber will host "Evening at the Legislature," which includes a briefing and reception, on Tuesday, May 11.

Idea Village will host Demo Day, feature pitches from the founders who were selected to be in the current VILLAGEx cohort, on Wednesday, May 12 at the Odeon, 1100 Girod Street.

, feature pitches from the founders who were selected to be in the current VILLAGEx cohort, on Wednesday, May 12 at the Odeon, 1100 Girod Street. Louisiana Economic Development will host a virtual residential construction seminar from June 7 through Aug. 11.