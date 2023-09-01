Events Industry Veteran Diane Lyons Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Diane Lyons poses with the New Orleans skyline in the background from the rooftop bar at the Pontchartrain Hotel. (Photo: Jeff Stout)

NEW ORLEANS — Accent New Orleans founder Diane Lyons has earned the DMC Network Founders Award. The lifetime achievement award celebrates Lyons’ “unwavering dedication, exceptional commitment, and unmatched contributions to the event and meeting planning industry,” said an Accent spokesperson.

The DMC Network is a member-owned community of destination management companies. It has more than 300 members and operates in more than 100 locations worldwide. Its goal is to enhance the event planning process.

Lyons has played a role in the network since its inception, serving on the original board for seven years.

“Receiving the DMC Network Founders Award is an incredible honor and a testament to the collaborative spirit that drives Accent New Orleans,” said Lyons. “This award underscores the importance of fostering strong relationships within the event planning community, and I am humbled to be recognized by my exceptional peers.”

Founded in 1991, Accent New Orleans is a certified, woman-owned business that provides New Orleans event and meeting planning services.