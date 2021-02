Events: CASHUP Career Fair, Jeff Chamber Business Card Exchange

NEW ORLEANS – Here are reminders about some upcoming business events:

The CASHUP Career Fair will run from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Riverwalk Mall. Get details.

The Jefferson Chamber will host a business card exchange from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at Copeland’s of New Orleans, 2333 Manhattan Blvd. Click here for more info.