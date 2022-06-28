Events: Black Tech Nola, JEDCO Seminar, Feed the Multitudes and More

NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the notable New Orleans business events on the calendar:

June 27-29

NOLAvate Black will host the 2022 Black Tech Nola Conference at the Westin Hotel. Three days of main stage tech talks, panels, networking and job leads.

June 29

JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber will host an educational seminar on advertising and online marketing at the JEDCO Conference Center, 701A Churchill Parkway in Avondale.

July 4

Second Harvest and the Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans will partner with Victory Church to present the 33rd Annual Feed the Multitudes at 5708 Airline Drive, Metairie. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature free food (jambalaya, red beans, barbecue chicken, desserts, snoballs and watermelon) and music, plus water slides, spacewalks, face painting and other games.

July 7

A variety of housing topics affecting residents of St. John the Baptist Parish and the metro area will be discussed at the monthly HBAGNO General Membership Meeting starting at 10 a.m. at Riverlands Country Club, 500 Fairway Drive, LaPlace.

StayLocal, the greater New Orleans independent business alliance, will present “Think You Know Local?,” a local business- and brands-themed trivia night, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Port Orleans Brewing Company, 4124 Tchoupitoulas St.

July 11

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host a Healthcare, Technology & Innovation Summit at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Speakers include Ochsner’s David Houghton and Geoff Michelli from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.

July 13

New Orleans & Company brings back “NOLA Talks” from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Virgin Hotels New Orleans, 550 Baronne St. It’s a networking and panel discussion event that will focus on entrepreneurship in the city’s tourism and hospitality industry. Click here for more information.

July 21

Hear from mayors and leaders in each municipality on the progress being made in their respective areas at the Jefferson Chamber Mayoral Luncheon, presented by USI Insurance Services. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Metairie Country Club, 580 Woodvine Ave.

August 4-7

Registration is now open for The Historic New Orleans Collection’s 13th annual New Orleans Antiques Forum sponsored by Neal Auction Company. This destination decorative arts event will take place in the French Quarter. “Neal Auction Company is widely considered the country’s foremost auctioneer of southern regional material,” says Amanda McFillen, director of public programs at THNOC. “We are thrilled to have them support the 13th annual New Orleans Antiques Forum that brings together experts and scholars from across the country to explore decorative arts in Mexico, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico and beyond.”

August 9

The Jefferson Chamber’s LiveWell Jefferson 2022 Worksite Wellness Summit will take place at Copeland Tower Living, 2601 Severn Ave.

September 14-16

The Jefferson Chamber returns to the nation’s capital for its annual Washington D.C. Fly-In – Congressional & State Leadership Summit. Participants have an opportunity to learn about key issues facing the greater New Orleans region and meet with members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and state leadership. Register here.

September 23-October 9

New Orleans & Company and 3090×3090 LLC have announced that the second annual NOLAxNOLA festival will once again “promote New Orleans’ deep inventory of music options and concerts, and showcase the world-class artists, musicians and legendary venues that comprise the musical landscape of the city.”

October 29

Susan G. Komen, the global breast cancer organization, will host a Race for the Cure at LaSalle Park in Metairie. “We are excited to welcome race participants in person this year and grateful for the opportunity to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer,” said Danny Aguirre, the group’s executive director.