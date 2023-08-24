Event Will Celebrate Start of ‘Know Your Numbers’ Health Screening Initiative

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans East Hospital and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana will present the “Know Your Numbers” health screening kick-off at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at the Who Dat Barber Shop, 5741 Crowder Boulevard. The event begins at 6 p.m. The collaborative screening initiative aims to encourage Black men across the city of New Orleans to be proactive about their health by gaining awareness of their crucial health indicators. Comprehensive health screenings – including blood pressure screenings, heart rate monitoring, BMI checks, and pulse oximeter measurements – will be provided.