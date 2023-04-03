April Event Standouts

Getty

We are now in the full swing of spring with business professionals mixing festivals and events. As we come off great events in March — including New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, JEDCO Prosper Jefferson Series and the Jefferson Chamber Black & Gold Gala — April will not be disappointing.

One event we look forward to each spring is the Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference, which is back for its 26th year at the Ritz Carlton on Friday, April 28. Tulane University’s Peter Ricchiuti and his staff and students host this excellent, in-depth, up-close look at dozens of small- and mid-cap companies with top management speakers providing investors with insight into their companies. It’s a great day of learning and discovering new investment opportunities.

As I wrote last month, do not forget about the New Orleans Chamber Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference on April 19 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center’s La Nouvelle Orleans second floor ballroom and foyer. This event always provides the women in our region with excellent networking and education opportunities.

Also happening this month on April 11 is the Hispanic Chamber Town Hall Roundtable and Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. This annual, day-long event features keynote speaker Ramiro Cavazos, president and CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

On April 13, our friends on the Northshore are pulling sport clays with the St. Tammany Chamber and Northshore Home Builders Association at the annual sporting clay shooting tournament. You can form a team of four and join them at Covey Rise Lodge for a day of networking and fun.

In St. Bernard Parish, the chamber is teaming up with parish government to host a State of the Parish luncheon at the Fredrick J. Sigur Civic Center on April 4. Parish President Guy McInnis will provide an update and a look at the future of the parish.

While you’re out attending all these excellent business networking and educational events, make sure you also have some fun: Don’t forget French Quarter Fest is April 13 to 16 and Jazz Fest starts April 28.