Even Health, Ochsner Partner to Support Healthcare Professionals During Holidays

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS —Even Health, a mental wellness company partnered with Ochsner Health to support employee wellbeing, has launched its Blue Holiday initiative that provides curated resources for the season, including a series of live moderator-led group sessions, recordings, articles and playlists.

“Five years ago, I lost my father on Thanksgiving to late-stage cancer, and the holiday season always brings along mixed emotions,” says Even Health CEO and co-founder David Black, “I know I’m not alone in experiencing loss around holidays, and we want to support healthcare workers who may miss loved ones this season or have had a tough year given the past twenty months.”

The holiday season is generally a stressful period for hospitals and emergency rooms. The omicron variant has compounded those challenges, leading to more burnout, increased anxiety, and increased risk of depression among healthcare providers. Even Health and Ochsner Health have been partnered since early 2021 to increase peer and emotional support for employees by connecting them with moderated group support and healthcare professionals across the United States through Even Health’s flagship product, Cabana.

“I’m really pleased to have a partnership with Even Health as we think of honest and innovative ways to support our employees at all times of the year,” explains Nigel Girgrah, chief wellness officer for Ochsner. “The holiday season is tough; it’s stressful and for some, it can be very lonely. I want our employees to understand they aren’t alone at this time of year and Blue Holiday and Cabana’s resources are a friendly and candid reminder that there are others to connect with who face the same challenges.”

Additional information is available at www.mycabana.health/holidays.