Evan Lestelle Joins Stone Pigman as Special Counsel

NEW ORLEANS – Evan P. Lestelle has joined the New Orleans office of Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann as special counsel.

Lestelle has extensive experience in litigation on both sides of the courtroom. For five years he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, where he represented the United States in many lawsuits and investigations including cases involving civil claims of financial fraud, healthcare fraud, environmental issues, torts, and food and drug safety. As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, he received a Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency Award for Excellence and an Attorney General’s Award for Fraud Prevention. Earlier, Lestelle worked for several years on the business and securities litigation team at Ropes & Gray in New York, representing clients in a variety of complex commercial cases.

“Evan is an exciting addition to the firm and to the litigation team,” said Michael Walshe, chairman of the Stone Pigman management committee. “His experience in commercial litigation, particularly in cases involving corporate governance, contract and fraud claims, will enhance the firm’s offerings.”

Lestelle graduated magna cum laude from Tulane University Law School, where he was inducted into the Order of the Coif and served as the Senior Articles Editor of the Tulane Law Review. He received an undergraduate degree in English with high distinction from Duke University.

“I was drawn to Stone Pigman’s excellent reputation for commercial litigation and the interesting casework that we do,” said Lestelle. “It is also rewarding to collaborate across the firm’s experienced teams to continually produce results for our clients.”

A New Orleans-area native, Lestelle enjoys spending time outside of work with his wife and two school-age children.