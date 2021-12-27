Eustis Mortgage Acquires Ohio Company

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans-based Eustis Mortgage Corporation announced it has acquired Signature Mortgage Corporation of Canton, Ohio.

In business since 1956, the Eustis Family of Companies includes Finance Home America, Verity Mortgage, Legacy Mortgage and Prosperity Mortgage Advisors. Founded in 1996, Signature Mortgage is an Inc. 500 “fastest growing company.”

More than 30 Signature employees will join the Eustis team — including Bob Catlin, Signature’s president and CEO. His new role will be executive vice president.

“After 25 years, $5.75 billion in closed loans, with over 25,000 satisfied clients, it was time to select a strategic partner with a like-minded and progressive independent mortgage bank,” said Catlin in a press release. “Eustis Mortgage provides cutting-edge technology and operational efficiencies required to thrive in the ever changing and highly competitive mortgage industry.”

Eustis will now handle all of Signature’s corporate support, including human resources, administration, marketing, accounting and other administrative functions.

“Over the past few years, Bob Catlin and I have developed a mutually beneficial relationship based on trust and business acumen,” said Kate deKay, CEO Eustis Mortgage. “As such, when Bob sought a company to entrust his legacy, he knew that his company brand, and more importantly, his people would be well taken care of as part of the Eustis family. We could not be happier to welcome the Signature Mortgage team to the Eusits family.”