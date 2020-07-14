Eustis Insurance & Benefits Announces Three New Employees

NEW ORLEANS – Eustis Insurance & Benefits has announced three additions to its New Orleans and Baton Rouge offices.

In New Orleans, Patrick Morrison and Jeff Casabat have joined the firm as employee benefits advisors.

Morrison began his employee benefits career 25 years ago in Dallas. The University of Oklahoma graduate currently serves as a board member of the NOLA Society for Human Resources Management.

Casabat has spent the last 15 years in the insurance industry as a financial analyst and group employee benefits advisor. He is an active member of the Northshore Society for Human Resources.

In Baton Rouge, Kelley Quirk has joined Eustis as a business insurance advisor. With more than 15 years of experience in insurance business development and client relationship management, he is a Certified Insurance Counselor with the National Alliance for Insurance & Education Research.