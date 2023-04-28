Essence Ventures CEO Caroline Wanga to Address Dillard Grads

NEW ORLEANS – Caroline Wanga, president and CEO of Essence Ventures, will deliver the Dillard University commencement address on May 13 on the school’s Gentilly campus.



Essence Ventures is a portfolio of brands that “aims to activate a boundary-less and frictionless global Black economic ecosystem. Essence Ventures brands include Essence Communications, Afropunk, BeautyCon and Essence Studios.

“Wanga is an excellent voice for students to hear from as they graduate, as the next generation of leaders,” said Dillard University President Rochelle L. Ford. “While a young mother, she graduated and then worked her way up from several entry-level positions to become one of the most influential, powerful thought leaders. With nearly 70 percent of our student population being Black women, I’m confident that she will share encouraging words that will inspire both men and women to be great contributors to society. Additionally, the Essence Festival of Culture has made an indelible impact on New Orleans, economically and culturally. Her leadership has deepened this relationship between Essence and New Orleans.”

Wanga joined Essence Ventures as chief growth officer in 2020 from Target Corporation, where she served as chief culture, diversity and inclusion officer. She began her Target career in supply chain, serving in a variety of leadership roles, including modernizing supply chain, business intelligence, digital and strategy capabilities. Prior to that, she held several nonproﬁt roles. A self-proclaimed cultural architect with a passion for constructing, deconstructing, and reconstructing organizational culture, she champions authenticity and thrives while she inspires in innovative environments.

Dillard University is a historically Black institution that cultivates leaders who “live ethically, think and communicate precisely, and act courageously to make the world a better place.”