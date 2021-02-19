Essence Fest Planning ‘Hybrid’ Event for 2021

Pharrell Williams performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

FEB 18, 2021 – Producers of the annual ESSENCE Festival of Culture, which takes place over the Fourth of July weekend in New Orleans, has announced that for 2021 it will “curate an invaluable hybrid experience that offers the best of in-person and virtual worlds via a celebration of the resilience, power and achievement of our community and the omnipresence of our culture.”

With the theme “Live Loud,” the event will include “powerful daytime interactive sessions and star-studded evening concerts and connections.”

The entire Festival, which will focus on culture, equity and celebration, will be broadcast on ESSENCEStudios.com over two weekends: June 25-27 and July 2-4.

ESSENCE also said it is working with the City, State and health agencies to safely produce live-to-tape content available only to local New Orleans and Louisiana residents, honoring essential workers and first responders.

For ongoing updates, including upcoming talent announcements, and additional information, visit ESSENCE.com.