Essence Fest Announces Corporate Partnerships

NEW YORK (press release) — ESSENCE Communications, a media, technology, and commerce company serving Black women and communities, today announces its major partnership with AT&T, Ford, McDonald’s, Target, The Walt Disney Company and UnitedHealth for the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca Cola. This year’s festival is taking place June 30-July 3 in-person in New Orleans and virtually on EssenceFestival.com.

With an impressive slate of talent, the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola will deliver diverse programming and impactful moments. The Festival will feature a global ensemble of performers, including: Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, New Edition, The Roots, D-Nice, the Isley Brothers, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan Wizkid, TEMS and Beenie Man, country music sensation Mickey Guyton, hip-hop legends Method Man, Raekwon and Ghostface, the iconic Patti Labelle, Stephanie Mills and the hottest duo in rap, City Girls. On June 30, fan favorite comic and megastar Kevin Hart takes over the Smoothie King Center for a hilarious evening of comedy.

The festival’s diverse offering of experiences and activations are made possible by the following major partnerships and sponsors:

The Coca-Cola Company – Presenting Partner – Official Soft Drink and Non-Alcoholic Beverage Sponsor

Entering its 26th year as the presenting sponsor, The Coca-Cola Company ® is thrilled to continue its partnership with Essence as the city of New Orleans is once again filled with live music and entertainment.

AT&T – Official Wireless Service Sponsor

Thriving at the intersection of Black culture, creativity and technology, AT&T Dream in Black connects consumers for greater possibility.

Disney – Official Entertainment Sponsor

The Walt Disney Company joins Essence to celebrate “The Power of Joy” with Black excellence reflected across its brands, content, talent, and experiences.

FORD – Official Vehicle Sponsor – JOYRIDE

Ford returns to celebrate the journey to destination JOY with test drives, celebrity conversations, and a chance to win a brand-new vehicle.

McDonald’s – Official Quick Service Restaurant Sponsor

McDonald’s USA is proud to continue its more than 20-year sponsorship of the EFOC. The brand is excited to celebrate Black culture, community and youth through inspiring performances, celebrity appearances, panels and the recognition of the new McDonald’s Future 22 changemakers.

Target – Official Mass Merchandise Retailer Sponsor

Target shares in Essence’s mission to foster Black Joy and are thrilled to bring an experience to EFOC that celebrates Black women and their contributions to culture.

UnitedHealthcare – Official Health Insurance Sponsor

UnitedHealthcare invites you to find joy in health! Visit our booth to learn more!