Ernst & Young to Add 200 N.O. Jobs

NEW ORLEANS – Ernst & Young, one of the world’s “Big Four” accounting firms, announced the opening of a new executive support center within its expanded and remodeled downtown New Orleans office.

The London-based company said the new center, part of the firm’s National Executive Assistance Team, will create 175 new jobs in the area with a focus on executive administrative support. The center supports company executives across the country. In addition to the 175 roles dedicated to NEAT, the firm plans to hire an additional 25 employees to support the firm’s risk services function for a total of 200 new hires between 2018 and 2021.

“Louisiana is proud to support the expansion of professional offices in our state, particularly jobs that are associated with one of the world’s leading professional services organizations,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “The New Orleans Central Business District is well-suited to host executive-level offices, such as this one, with the full range of amenities, resources and workforce talent required by today’s leading organizations. This expansion is exciting news for Louisiana and demonstrates the corporate office and professional services strength that exists in New Orleans. We look forward to tremendous growth for EY in our state.”

“I’m proud to see a global powerhouse like EY investing in New Orleans this way,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “They are not just standing up a new professional service center, they are standing with the people of New Orleans by creating jobs and deepening their commitment to the City. With this investment, EY is tapping into the skilled workforce and the outstanding quality of life our City offers – and helping to move New Orleans forward.”

Ernst and Young said its office has grown nearly 30 percent over the last five years to more than 180 employees. In early 2019, the firm finalized a remodel of its office space as part of the firm’s global “EY at Work” initiative, which leverages modern office design and collaborative spaces alongside the latest technology and environmental standards to support teamwork and productivity. To encompass the NEAT center, the firm is adding a floor to its current location.

“The opening of our NEAT center as well as the renovation of our office space underscores our firm’s commitment to this market and to our people,” said Brian Rotolo, EY’s Louisiana managing partner. “These investments will encourage our people to grow as professionals and to produce their best work, with innovation and teaming highlighted throughout. I am proud of the amazing team we’ve assembled here in New Orleans and of the exceptional service we provide to our clients — those in the city and beyond. We are dedicated to advancing the firm’s purpose of building a better working world.”





