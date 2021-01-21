Ericksen Krentel CPAs and Consultants Announces Promotions

NEW ORLEANS – Ericksen Krentel CPAs and Consultants has announced the following promotions among its team:

Kay Miller CPA has been promoted to a partner in charge of the firm’s tax services section, where she is instrumental in mentoring and leading tax team members on everything from compliance to tax planning, with a focus on partnerships and high-net worth individuals.

Miller has extensive experience in the analysis of complex tax issues, such as historic tax credits, Qualified Opportunity Zone funds, 163(j) business interest limitation issues and partnership basis in the real estate industry. She also provides consulting for small businesses in the hospitality and professional services industries. She previously served as chief financial officer for a regional healthcare provider specializing in orthopedics, in addition to serving as an adjunct professor with a local community college, where she taught bookkeeping, accounting and computerized accounting. She is a member of the United Way of Southeast Louisiana’s Finance and Operations Committee, the American Institute of CPAs and the Society of Louisiana CPAs. She earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting from the University of New Orleans.

Kenny Eldridge CPA has been promoted to a senior manager in the firm’s tax services section, where he focuses on federal and state taxation, including tax compliance and consulting.

His experience includes helping clients with multi-state taxation matters, maximizing cash flow for startup business through federal and state tax incentives, and assisting companies with corporate reorganization strategies. He specializes in individual, partnership, corporate and tax-exempt entities while representing clients before the Internal Revenue Service, as well as state and local tax authorities. Eldridge earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of New Orleans.

Keron Campbell CPA has been promoted to a senior accountant in the firm’s tax services section. Campbell earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of New Orleans.

Justin Hanson CPA has been promoted to a senior accountant in the firm’s consulting services section. Hanson earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southeastern Louisiana University.