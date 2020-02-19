Ericksen Krentel Adds to Tax Team

NEW ORLEANS – Ericksen Krentel CPAs and Consultants has announced additions to its tax services team:

Kenny Eldridge CPA has joined the firm as a manager. Eldridge focuses on federal and state taxation, including tax compliance and consulting. He specializes in individual, partnership, corporate and tax-exempt entities while representing clients before the Internal Revenue Service as well as state and local tax authorities. Eldridge, who earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of New Orleans, most recently served as a manager at another New Orleans-area accounting firm.

Kelly Haden CPA, CGMA has been promoted to senior manager. Haden focuses on tax compliance and small business consulting among various industries, including construction, maritime, nonprofit, professional services and real estate. She has extensive knowledge in the field of taxation, including preparation and review of individual, corporate, partnership, trust and nonprofit returns and compliance with multi-state regulations. Haden has experience in providing successful resolution of tax matters with the Internal Revenue Service and various state revenue offices. Haden, who earned her master’s degree in tax accounting from the University of New Orleans and her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Holy Cross, most recently served as a manager at Ericksen Krentel. She is an advisory board member for the University of Holy Cross’ department of administration, national past president for Kappa Gamma Pi, treasurer and past president for the Accounting and Financial Women’s Alliance – New Orleans Chapter, a member of the Society of Louisiana CPAs’ career awareness committee and a member of the American Institute of CPAs.





