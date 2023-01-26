Erica Fryoux Joins Dignity Memorial as Marketing Campaign Manager

NEW ORLEANS — Erica Fryoux has joined Dignity Memorial as marketing campaign manager. Fryoux will oversee community development and coordinate pre-planning seminars for seven Greater New Orleans area funeral homes: Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries, Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens, Mount Olivet Cemetery, H.C. Alexander Funeral Home and Grace Funeral Home & St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden.