Eric E. Bosch Assumes Role of LaPorte President and CEO

METAIRIE — LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors has announced that Eric E. Bosch, CPA, has assumed the role of president and CEO.

Bosch, who joined LaPorte in 1990, has served in a variety of leadership roles throughout the firm. His previous firm leadership roles include executive committee member, healthcare industry group co-leader, chairman of the firm’s compensation committee, and former leader of the financial services industry group.

Bosch is a founding member of the charter school JCFA (formerly known as the Jefferson Chamber Foundation Academy) and over the years served as a board member, treasurer and chairman of the finance committee. He also gives his time to the Health and Education Alliance of Louisiana, Jefferson Dollars for Scholars, Jefferson Toastmasters and the University of New Orleans Accounting Advisory Council. Bosch is a former faculty member for the Delgado Community College 10,000 Small Business Program and serves as an adjunct professor for the University of New Orleans in its healthcare management program.

“I am truly honored to take on this leadership role and am grateful for the trust in me that my peers have demonstrated,” said Bosch. “As our industry continues to change and grow due to new technologies and challenges in the marketplace, I look forward to building on the strong foundation we have in place here at LaPorte.”

Past President and CEO Ted Mason will remain with the firm with a focus on supporting industry group strategy and client development, as well as professional development through LaPorte University and the firm’s Professional Growth Plan program.

Established in 1946, LaPorte is one of the largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the region, with over 190 employees in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Covington and Houma, as well as an office in Houston. The firm offers a variety of services, including accounting, audit and assurance, business consulting, and tax planning and compliance. For more information, visit www.LaPorte.com.