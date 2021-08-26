Eric Cook’s New Restaurant Will Open in September on Decatur

NEW ORLEANS – Eric Cook, executive chef and owner of Gris-Gris, will open his second restaurant, Saint John, in mid-September at 1117 Decatur Street (formerly home to Trinity and, before that, Maximo’s). He said the restaurant will serve his take on “haute Creole cuisine,” showcasing the evolution of New Orleans food from its 18th century roots. Daren Porretto, formerly with Commander’s Palace and SoBou, will be chef de cuisine.

Cook said he’s inspired by stories of French Quarter neighbors going house to house, sharing dishes made from the season’s crops and catches. His menu will draw influences from a melting pot of cultures: Italian, French, Spanish, African, German and Caribbean.

The restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. It will feature an open kitchen table and bar, first-floor dining and a second-story dining room with balcony seating, also available for private events.

Saint John will host a staffing open house on Tuesday, Aug. 31 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) for all front-of-house and back-of-house positions.

Visit www.SaintJohnNola.com for more information.