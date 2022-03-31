Equitas Capital Advisors Wins Performance Award

Equitas Capital Advisors accepts the 2021 HFM top performance award for Equitas Evergreen Fund. From left to right: Derek L. Fossier, Samanthia Echols, Yu Huang, David S. Thomas Jr., Lucy Thomas, Rachel Kaplan, Alexander Thomas, Olivia Thomas, Luis Lafer-Sousa (Photo Courtesy of Equitas Capital Advisors)

NEW YORK (press release) – New Orleans-based Equitas Capital Advisors earned the 2021 HFM top performance award for its Equitas Evergreen Fund. HFM partners with Bloomberg annually to celebrate the top US hedge funds. The Evergreen Fund won the award held November 3 in New York in the category of “Hedge Funds Under $1 Billion.”

Equitas Evergreen Fund was launched in July 2003 and manages alternative investments representing seven investment strategies across a combination of 18 funds managed by 12 mangers.

“This award recognizes what our clients have known for years—that the Equitas Evergreen Fund is one of the top-performing hedge funds in the country,” said Equitas CEO and founder, David Thomas. He credits the HFM Performance Award to the investment philosophy and procedures used by the entire team of consultants, research analysts and operations professionals who work on behalf of the investors in the fund.

Founded in 2002, Equitas Capital Advisors, LLC has 237 years of combined investment consulting experience. The firm is located in downtown New Orleans and serves clients ranging from corporations, endowments, foundations, family offices and high net worth individuals.