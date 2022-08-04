Equitas Capital Advisors Wins Hedgeweek Americas Award

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans-based Equitas Capital Advisors was awarded the Hedgeweek Best Multi-Strategy, Multi-Manager Fund Award for its Equitas Evergreen Fund in October, 2021. The winners of the Hedgeweek Americas Awards represent the prior year’s best in the American hedge fund industry. The annual awards are presented by Hedgeweek in conjunction with Bloomberg

Equitas Evergreen Fund was launched in July 2003 and manages alternative investments representing seven investment strategies across a combination of 18 funds managed by 12 mangers. Not only did the Evergreen Fund attain the Hedgeweek award, the fund ranks in the top 10 of the Bloomberg Database for the last one, three, five and 10-year periods worldwide in the category of Multi-Strategy Hedge of Hedge Funds.

“This award is the culmination of years of effort we poured into the Equitas Evergreen Fund,” said Equitas CEO and founder, David Thomas. He credits the Hedgeweek award to the strength of their organization, personnel, due diligence process and resulting performance.

Equitas Capital Advisors, LLC, was engineered to blend the resources of a large corporation with the flexibility of a local, independent firm. The purpose of Equitas is to design, build and deliver financial solutions for investors. Founded in 2002, Equitas Capital Advisors, LLC has 237 years of combined investment consulting experience. The firm is located in downtown New Orleans and serves clients ranging from corporations, endowments, foundations, family offices and high net worth individuals.