Equitas Capital Advisors Promotes Fossier, Hires Punyani

Derek Fossier and Rohit Punyani

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans-based Equitas Capital Advisors has named Derek Fossier president and hired Rohit “Ro” Punyani to fill the role of senior wealth advisor.

Previously, Fossier served as an investment management consultant, chief compliance officer and, earlier, investment analyst. As president, he manages vendors, employees and projects to deliver the best quality service for clients. Fossier will continue to serve as chief compliance officer in his new role, overseeing a comprehensive risk management system that he developed. Fossier joined Equitas in 2008 after earning his MBA and BS (in economics) from Tulane University.

Prior to joining Equitas Capital Advisors, Punyani formed and operated a long/short managed futures hedge fund. He also served as chief investment officer of the wealth management group of United Bankshares, where he oversaw approximately $4 billion of assets across multiple classes for high net worth individuals, institutions, nonprofits and pension funds. He earned his MBA from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Colby College. Punyani’s addition to the team sees Equitas expanding its clientele in the Mid-Atlantic.

Equitas Capital Advisors was engineered to blend the resources of a large corporation with the flexibility of a local, independent firm. The purpose of Equitas is to design, build and deliver financial solutions for investors. Founded in 2002, the firm is located in downtown New Orleans and serves corporations, endowments, foundations, family offices and high net worth individuals.