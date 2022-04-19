Episode 98: Kathy Laborde Talks Affordable Housing in Central City
Kathy Laborde, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Housing Partnership, is helping spearhead an $80 million affordable housing and healthcare development in Central City. With partial support from health insurance company Aetna, the project aims to demonstrate that onsite, accessible care improves health outcomes at a lower cost, and it’s expected to bring more foot traffic to Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, a once-bustling commercial corridor that’s been a nexus of investment and rehabilitation since Hurricane Katrina.