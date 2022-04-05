Episode 97: The Rise of Intralox with President and CEO Edel Blanks
Intralox is a global manufacturer of conveyor belts that is headquartered in Jefferson Parish with additional facilities located around the world. The company has grown dramatically in the last several years thanks to the rise of e-commerce and now employs more than 3,000 people worldwide. In this week’s episode, we talk to Intralox CEO and President Edel Blanks about the company’s inception, why business is booming and how the company has built and maintained its reputation as a great place to work.