Episode 96: Dr. Michelle K. Johnston Discusses Leading In a New Era
Drew Brees, John Georges, Tania Tetlow, Todd Graves… these are just a few of the people whose leadership styles are analyzed in a new book called “The Seismic Shift in Leadership” by executive coach and Loyola University Gaston Chair of Business Dr. Michelle K. Johnston. What kind of leadership style leads to the best results? What are some easy things you can start doing now? How does good leadership translate into financial success? What are some common mistakes good intentioned leaders make? Find out in this week’s episode.