Episode 94: New Orleans Entrepreneur Week – $50K On the Line

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week is back, live and in-person in locations around the city March 21-25. The event will culminate with the Idea Pitch, where top startups from The Idea Village’s VillageX accelerator program compete for a $50,000 prize. This week, Corey James, program director for VillageX, discusses the competition’s top prospects and his other “don’t miss” picks for NOEW 2022.

about

Corey James is a New Orleans native who currently serves as program director for The Idea Village. He oversees all founder-facing programs for the organization, including direct coaching with high-growth founders. Previously, James was the first hire at a startup incubator in Mobile, Alabama, entitled Innovation Portal. While there, he oversaw startup consulting and program development and helped to launch the region’s first seed fund and mentor network.

James is enrolled in a part-time graduate program at the University of Cambridge’s Judge Business School specializing in social innovation. Previously, while studying philosophy and theological studies at Saint Louis University, he co-launched a chocolate social enterprise with Belizean cacao farmers entitled Magis Chocolate.

James volunteers as a facilitator and organizer for Techstars’ Startup Weekend; and has also served as an instructor and curriculum consultant with the National Science Foundation’s Innovation Corps program. Beyond work, James’s areas of interest and research include social innovation, cryptocurrency, philosophy, rock climbing, cycling and clocks.