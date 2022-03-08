Episode 93: Criminal Justice Watchdog Rafael Goyeneche Says Policy, Strategy and Technology Can Help Control Crime Wave
The New Orleans Police Department is designed to function with more than 1,500 police officers on the force but currently has less than 1,000 patrolling the streets. Rafael Goyeneche, longtime president of the Metropolitan Crime Commission, believes this is one of the primary causes of the recent spike in violent crime. In this week’s podcast, he discusses strategies for rebuilding the NOPD’s ranks over the long term while applying policy, strategy, technology and other “force multipliers” to get the immediate crisis under control.