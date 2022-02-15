Episode 91: Forecasting the Louisiana Offshore Wind Industry with James Martin
As of January 2022, there were more than 70,000 onshore wind turbines in operation throughout the United States. And, in 2020, onshore wind power provided 25% of all energy used by the Texas power grid. Move offshore, though, and the number of U.S. wind turbines drops to an amount you can count with the fingers on one hand. As it happens, Louisiana companies were instrumental in constructing the five giant wind turbines off the coast of Block Island, Rhode Island back in 2016. Now, the Pelican State’s roots in offshore oil production — and its meteorological good fortune — may position the state as an industry leader. On today’s podcast, James Martin, CEO of Gulf Wind Technology, talks about the opportunities, challenges and timelines as the offshore wind industry in Louisiana revs up.