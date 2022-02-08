Episode 90: What’s Going on at Clearview Center with Thomas Richards

Metairie native Thomas Richards’ family has owned and operated what has been known as Clearview Mall for over 50 years. Now, Richards is behind the mall’s reinvention into Clearview City Center, a mixed-use project set to include a “super clinic” from Ochsner and high-end apartment community, among its new offerings. This week, Richards chats about what people can expect from the new development and when they should expect it, as well as shares some details about another exciting retail development he just launched on the Northshore.

Thomas Richards is an entrepreneur, experienced developer and attorney, and lifelong Louisiana resident.

In 2018, Richards became the managing member of Richards Clearview LLC, his family’s business that has owned and operated Clearview Mall since 1968. In 2019, under Thomas’ leadership, the Richards family unveiled visionary plans to transform the former Clearview Mall into a dynamic mixed-use development for greater New Orleans known as Clearview City Center.

Richards is also CEO of The Richards Collection, a Louisiana-based commercial real estate development and property management firm, and owner of Team Title, a full-service title agency that has closed over 100,000 real estate transactions in connection with federal and state disaster recovery programs.