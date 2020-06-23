Episode 9: Sabrina Short

As New Orleans is becoming the new “Silicon Valley of the South” we’re also making the move to capitalize on our creative economy, and together that means jobs in technology across a wide variety of industries are only going to continue to grow. But how do we ensure everyone knows about and can access these incredible opportunities? That’s where NOLAVATE Black comes in.

Known as the “Great Connector” because of her unwavering passion for community and social justice, New Orleans native Sabrina Short is the founder and CEO of NOLAVATE Black, New Orleans’ Black Tech collective, which, among other things, is the creator of Black Tech Nola, the largest inclusive innovation conference in New Orleans.

This year’s conference (BlackTechNola.com) will be digital, free, and held over three days — June 29 through July 1. In this week’s Biz Talks, Short joins Biz New Orleans Managing Editor Kim Singletary to share more about the upcoming conference and talk with us about how opportunities in tech are more diverse and easier to access than many realize.