Episode 89: Culinary Program Creates New Pathway to Success
This week’s podcast features Marquita White, workforce training and development manager at the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute. The school is now accepting applications for its Pathways for Upward Mobility Program, which is focused on hospitality professionals from the BIPOC community (Black, Indigenous and People of Color). The 8-week crash course provides leadership and entrepreneurship skills designed to kick start career growth.