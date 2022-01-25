Episode 88: City’s Newest Museum Grabs National Honor – The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience
The only Louisiana attraction and highest-ranking museum to be honored in the “Best New Attraction” category in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience may not be somewhere you’re familiar with yet as it just opened last May, but if it’s not, it should be. This week we chat with Executive Director Kenneth Hoffman about what is it about the museum that’s attracting all the attention.