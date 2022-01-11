Episode 86: Seniors and Omicron – Dr. Brienne Loy’s advice on maintaining mental and physical health right now

Seniors have always been at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, but with this aggressive Omicron variant, what should they be doing to stay safe? Is it OK to resume those doctor’s appointments? See family? What about protecting mental health? Dr. Brienne Loy, regional medical director for CenterWell Senior Primary Care for Texas and Louisiana, shares her advice.

Dr. Brienne Loy is the Regional Medical Director for CenterWell Senior Primary Care for Texas and Louisiana. She has over 16 years of experience as a board-certified physician in Family Medicine. She attended the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and completed her residency at St. Mary’s Family Medicine in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Dr. Loy’s passion for practicing medicine stemmed from her early childhood in rural Arkansas, where she first took notice that quality primary care wasn’t available to everyone. Since then, she has remained committed to providing underserved communities with quality healthcare that’s completely focused on the patients’ needs. She decided to join CenterWell because she feels that their integral approach to senior-focused care and multidisciplinary care team works hand in hand to address all the factors involved in the patient’s healthcare journey. Dr. Loy believes that a healthy patient-physician relationship begins with communication, which is why she emphasizes the importance of investing her time and getting to know her patients and their families, listening to their healthcare goals, and educating them to make a well-informed healthcare decision.