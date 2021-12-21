Episode 84: Rich Collins and the New Orleans 500
This week, producer Kelly Massicot interviews Biz Talks co-host Rich Collins about his new role as the editor of Biz New Orleans‘ new publication the New Orleans 500. The New Orleans 500 is an annual book that profiles the business leaders who are driving the greater New Orleans economy today and making decisions that will shape the region’s future. The inaugural edition is out now and Collins talks about the process and which New Orleans notables you can see in its pages.