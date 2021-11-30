Episode 81: Greg Tillery – From Food Truck to Fast Track

Kim Singletary,

Armed with a marketing degree and zero culinary experience, Seventh Ward native Greg Tillery has transformed his dream to create tasty chicken wings into an Instagram-fueled success story. After only eight years, We Dat’s Chicken and Shrimp now boasts seven locations in two states, plus a popular line of seasonings, and is quickly moving toward franchising. In this episode of Biz Talks, Tillery shares his best startup advice for those looking to chase their own dreams.

