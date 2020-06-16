Episode 8: Dr. MarkAlain Dery
On this week’s podcast, we talk to Dr. MarkAlain Dery, medical director of infectious diseases and chief innovation officer at Access Health Louisiana, about how businesses and individuals can stay safe during the second phase of the city’s pandemic reopening. Dery has many recommendations for the best ways to move forward. His most important piece of advice? Wear a mask!!
Dr. MarkAlain Dery is the medical director of infectious diseases and chief innovation officer at Access Health Louisiana. Dery has been on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Orleans since the beginning – and has many helpful tips and recommendations to help businesses and individuals stay safe. He has also been a medical responder to global catastrophes such as Hurricane Katrina and the 2010 Haiti earthquake. Most recently, he worked for the World Health Organization during the 2014-15 Ebola virus epidemic in Sierra Leone. He is also the founder of 102.3 WHIV FM, a radio station dedicated to human rights and social justice.