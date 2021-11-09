Episode 78: Bucha is Booming
Husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Austin Sherman and Alexis Korman founded Big Easy Bucha seven years ago to create “healthy beverages spiked with New Orleans flavor.” Now, they produce, distribute and sell millions of bottles annually. Last week, it was announced that Latin American drink maker Beliv purchased Big Easy Bucha for an undisclosed amount. Sherman and Korman plan to hire another 50 employees in New Orleans as they expand to meet increased demand.
On this week’s podcast, Sherman talks about the origins of his business, the details of the acquisition and why the market for kombucha and other health drinks is booming.
about
Austin Sherman launched Big Easy Bucha in 2014. Today, Big Easy’s “all-natural, gut-healthy” drinks are available in 3,000 U.S. retail locations. An entrepreneur since kindergarten, Sherman attended the University of South Florida in Tampa. His passions include innovation, CPG mentorship and golf. He also makes a mean old fashioned.